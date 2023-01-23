Iceberg the size of London breaks off Antarctica

19:09 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine



An iceberg about the size of London and its environs broke off from Antarctica near the British research station Halley.



It is reported by the BBC.



According to scientists, the area of the iceberg is about 1550 square kilometers. Since the iceberg is located in the Antarctic quadrant, which runs from 0 degrees longitude to 90 degrees west latitude, it will have the letter "A" in its designation. Most likely, it will be called A81.



There are 21 people at Halley Station. The expedition is not in danger, its members will continue to work until the beginning of February, until they are taken away. Halli is located approximately 15 km from the fault line.



Ice movement data is transmitted to the British Antarctic Survey headquarters in Cambridge via GPS sensors.



An iceberg has broken off the Brunt Ice Shelf, a common occurrence in this region of Antarctica. In case of danger, Halley station can be moved away from the front edge of the glacier. This was done for the last time at the beginning of 2017 - then the station was moved 23 km.



