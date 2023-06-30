US Agency for International Development to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine

12:29 20 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing an additional $169 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by the US Embassy in Ukraine on Twitter on Wednesday, July 20.

"USAID provides more than $169 million in additional humanitarian assistance to victims of Russia's war in Ukraine. These funds will provide food, shelter, water, hygiene products, medical care, etc.," the embassy said.



The USAID website indicates that this statement was made after the meeting of the administrator of the organization Samantha Power with the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenskaya during her visit to the United States today.



In just five months after the start of the war with Russia, the American side provided Ukraine with more than $1.45 billion in humanitarian aid, including almost $952 million through USAID.