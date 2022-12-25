The address of the embassy of the Russian Federation in Latvia has been changed: now it is on Independence Street of Ukraine

10:11 17 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Embassy in Latvia is now located on Independence Street of Ukraine. The decision to rename the street was taken by the Riga City Council. A corresponding sign has already appeared on the street where the Russian diplomatic mission is located.. On Friday, December 16, the mayor of Riga, Mārtiņš Stakis, announced this on Twitter.

He noted that the Russian embassy in Riga ignored the request to replace the address plate after changing the name of the street.

"The Riga City Council found a solution in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the plate was replaced. The Russian Embassy is located on Independence Street of Ukraine," Stakis wrote.

On March 10, the Riga City Council decided to change the name of Antonijas Street, where the Russian embassy is located.. However, the Russian embassy refused to change the street sign all this time.

Earlier it was reported that in Latvia May 9 was declared a day of remembrance for the victims of the war in Ukraine.