The US administration is investigating how American technology ended up in drones

17:01 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden has set up a large task force to find out how Western-derived technology, in particular microelectronics from the US, ended up in Iranian drones that the Russian Federation is using against Ukraine.



This is reported by CNN after talking with several officials familiar with the matter.



All key departments are involved in its composition - the Pentagon, the State Department, the Ministry of Justice, the Department of Commerce, the US Treasury. According to one of the interlocutors, the National Security Council sees this working group as part of a comprehensive strategy for Iran, not just its role in Russia's war against Ukraine.



The group was instructed, among other things, to raise this issue with all American manufacturers whose products were found in Iranian drones shot down in Ukraine.. The group will also coordinate with colleagues from other countries.



The work of the investigative team has intensified in recent weeks amid new US intelligence that Russia is preparing to open its own facility to manufacture such drones, and Iran has already begun to deliver the necessary components there.



The US has long implemented severe export restrictions to keep Iran from having access to advanced technology, but there has been ample evidence lately that it is being used by Iran anyway.. Among other things, these are the findings of the British organization Conflict Armament Research, which found that approximately 82% of the components of Iranian drones shot down in Ukraine were made by American companies - in particular Texas Instruments, and an Austrian company owned by the Canadian Bombardier Recreational Products. These finds have shown that inexpensive civilian products can be used for military purposes, and existing sanctions have not closed all the gaps.



Texas Instruments commented to CNN that they do not sell any products to either Russia and Belarus or Iran and do not support the misuse of their products. Bombardier Recreational Products said they would look into how their engines ended up in Iranian drones.