SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket for US Space Force

09:10 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine





SpaceX has launched a Falcon Heavy booster rocket to put a US military satellite into orbit.

The rocket was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The launch of the USSF-67 mission took place on January 15 at 17:56 local time (00:56 January 16 Kyiv time). Rocket Payload - Continuous Broadcast Augmenting SATCOM 2 (CBAS-2) Satellite. Falcon Heavy is supposed to put it into geostationary orbit at an altitude of about 35,700 km above the Earth.



The US Space Force explained that the relay satellite should increase the communication capabilities for the military command. In particular, it will improve the performance of military satellite communications.



In addition, the Falcon Heavy carries a Long Duration Propulsive ESPA (LDPE)-3A payload adapter. It allows you to put into orbit up to six small satellites.



The launch vehicle components successfully landed on the launch pad after being used.