Twitter has blocked the accounts of a number of journalists of well-known media

14:10 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine





As Voice of America writes, senior correspondent Steve Herman was among several American journalists whose social media accounts were blocked on the evening of December 15.. His subscribers, when trying to access his page, saw a blank screen and a message about the termination of the account.



The same messages could be seen in the accounts of CNN correspondents, the New York Times and the Washington Post, as well as independent journalists.



It is not yet clear why all of these accounts have been terminated.. A VOA letter requesting comment sent to the media contact email address on the company's website returned with a "delivery failed" message.



The publication notes that many of the blocked journalists published articles or posted messages on Twitter about the changes that began after the arrival of the new owner of the company Elon Musk.



"Neither the New York Times nor Ryan received any clarification as to why this happened.. We hope that the accounts of all these journalists will be reactivated and that Twitter will provide satisfactory explanations for its actions," he said.

A spokesperson for CNN said the network had taken to Twitter to ask for an explanation, and based on that response, the company would "re-evaluate our relationship."

The impulsive and unwarranted suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN's Doni O'Sullivan, is worrying but not surprising. The upward instability of Twitter should be of incredible concern to all who use the social network," the speaker said.

According to the channel, on December 14, the @elonjet Twitter account was blocked, which tracked the movement of Musk's private jet in real time. This comes after Twitter introduced new rules banning accounts that track people's whereabouts.. Musk also blocked all accounts associated with such information.. Previously, Twitter did not have any location restrictions.



CNN writes that Musk falsely claimed that journalists violated his new "doxxing" policy by spreading his whereabouts live. He called this information "the coordinates of the assassination." Some of the blocked reporters recently wrote about the @elonjet account.

*Doxxing - illegal distribution of personal data on the Internet