Elon Musk's space company SpaceX launched Indonesia's first Internet satellite SATRIA-1 into Earth's orbit. The satellite launch came from Florida.
It is reported by Space.com.
The Falcon 9 rocket, equipped with the SATRIA-1 telecommunications satellite, launched from the Space Force Station at Cape Canaveral in Florida, taking off on June 19 at 01:21 Kyiv time. It is noted that the rocket launch was delayed by 15 minutes due to strong winds.
Eight and a half minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9's first-stage booster returned to Earth for a vertical landing on SpaceX's A Shortfall of Gravitas unmanned craft, located in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.
At the same time, the upper stage of the rocket continued to move SATRIA-1 into geosynchronous orbit, eventually deploying the satellite there less than 37 minutes after liftoff.
According to the SpaceX mission description, this was the twelfth launch and landing of a specific rocket launch vehicle.
SATRIA-1, whose full name is "Republic of Indonesia Satellite", will be used for the Indonesian government by PSN.
Once in orbit and activated, the satellite, which has a capacity of 150 gigabytes per second, will serve more than 50,000 public institutions located on Indonesia's most remote and poorest southeastern islands, according to Indonesian news agency Antara.
Indonesian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Mahfud said that using SATRIA-1, the Indonesian authorities "will be able to provide Internet access for residents of those regions of the country where it is impossible to install optical fiber."
