Meta will create a new application that will compete with Twitter

Meta is developing a new application that could compete with Twitter . Meta product manager Chris Cox showed a preview of the upcoming app

This was reported by The Verge.



The app will be based on Instagram and will integrate with ActivityPub, a decentralized social media protocol. In theory, this will allow users to transfer their accounts and followers to other applications.



The project's internal code name is "Project 92", and for the general public, the name Threads is being considered, the newspaper notes.

"We've heard from creators and public figures who are interested in having a smartly managed platform that they feel they can trust and rely on," Cox said.

He added that the company's goal in creating the app was "safety, ease of use, reliability" as well as providing "a stable place to build and grow your audience."



Meta is currently negotiating with celebrities such as Oprah and the Dalai Lama to be the first users.



Cox said development began on the program in January 2023, and that Meta will open access "as soon as it can."