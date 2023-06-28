ISW: Putin wants to expose Prigozhin as a liar and corrupt official

09:37 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to portray the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, as a corrupt official and a liar in order to destroy his reputation among the company's staff and Russian society.





According to experts, on June 27, Putin hinted that "the owner of the Concord company, which is a subsidiary of Prigozhin, lied about the independence of PMC Wagner from the Kremlin and the absence of state compensation for the company's personnel."



the Russian president said that the Kremlin "fully finances PMC" Wagner "and supplies him with weapons. He also claimed that the Kremlin paid Wagner staff and their families from the Russian federal budget.



Putin added that the owner of the Concord company received 80 billion rubles (about $936 million) between May 2022 and May 2023 for deliveries and meals to the Russian military, and that the Kremlin would investigate money laundering by PMCs. This is stated in the report-analysis of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

"Putin was clearly referring to Prigozhin, who is the owner of the Concord Company Group and previously worked as Putin's private restaurant, but the Russian president continues to refuse to name Prigozhin in order to undermine his role in the PMC," the report says.

The experts add that the Kremlin launched an internal information campaign in the Federation to encourage Wagner staff to sign contacts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.