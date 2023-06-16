Swarovski finally left the Russian market

10:09 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Austrian company Swarovski completely left the Russian market. This was told by the head of the company Alexis Nazard, according to the Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung.



The company temporarily closed its stores in Russia and suspended online sales of products in the Russian Federation as early as March 2022.



Now Swarovski is developing BMW automotive components, negotiations are underway with other manufacturers. The director of the company emphasized the growth in the automotive sector, which is 71%.



According to Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, during the year of Russian aggression against Ukraine, only 9% of almost 1,500 global companies left the Russian market.