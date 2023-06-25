"I did not accept any proposals from Lukashenka": Prigozhin on the negotiations

20:34 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Representatives of the press service of Lukashenka reported that the self-proclaimed president is in talks with Yevgeny Prigozhin.



As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to stop the movement of the private military company "Wagner" on the territory of the Russian Federation.



However, Prigogine himself, in his official TG channel, denied this information, noting that the negotiations were but unsuccessful.