"Treatment" of homosexuality in Russia: services of sexologists will be available from July 1

According to an order published by the Russian Ministry of Health (Ministry of Health) on November 14, 2022, from July 1, healthcare organizations such as neuropsychiatric dispensaries and polyclinics will begin providing sexologist services for the “treatment” of mental disorders related to sexual development and orientation.



According to the document, a sexologist will deal with patients suffering from disorders of sexual development and orientation, as well as problems related to gender identity and sexual preferences, including cases of "family-sexual disharmony" and sexual dysfunctions.



The order also provides for the possible use of "coercive measures of a medical nature" in conjunction with a psychiatrist.



Ksenia Mikhailova, a lawyer from the Vykhod LGBT group, noted that the wording used in the order is consistent with the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10), adopted in Russia in 1997.. However, according to this classification, homosexuality is not recognized as a mental disorder.



Considering also the introduced amendments prohibiting gender reassignment and the law on LGBT propaganda, Ksenia Mikhailova notes that the emergence of a program of "treatment" for homosexuality raises concerns, and that the issue of conversion therapy, a technique allegedly aimed at "changing" sexual orientation, remains open.