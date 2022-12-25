Google and YouTube have committed more than $13 million to fight disinformation

15:20 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine





In total, the grant is designed to support 135 fact-checking network organizations in 65 countries. Google and YouTube Announce $13.2 Million Grant to the International Fact Checking Network (IFCN) to Establish the Global Fact Check Facility.This was reported on the IFCN website.The money is intended to help fact-checking organizations and expand the tools for verifying information on the companies' own platforms.In total, the grant is designed to support 135 fact-checking network organizations in 65 countries.

"The expansion of Google and YouTube's work with IFCN means that more independent fact-checkers around the world will have the tools and capabilities to help people make informed decisions, " said Olivia Ma, managing director of Google's global news programs and ecosystem.

The fund will start operating in early 2023.



Google noted that they are working on providing additional contextual features on their platforms.. For example, the platform highlights relevant fact-checking articles in Google News and Google Images search results so that the user has the full context of the information they are looking for.



At the same time, YouTube has a fact-checking bar at the top of the search results.



In the desktop version of Google News, verified information based on independent ratings appears next to posts and headlines.



Google also has a Fact Check Explorer tool that provides results from over 150,000 fact checks from reputable publishers.



A YouTube search results in a Breaking News panel that shows breaking news from information sources that comply with the company's content policy.



Each search result has an "About this result" tool that provides more context for the information and its source. I must say that sometimes Google does not show results for some queries, because there were not enough sources to publish information on the topic.