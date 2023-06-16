Twitter and Facebook have become platforms for recruiting recruits to PMC "Wagner"

12:20 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

According to a study by the Logically group, which specializes in combating misinformation. PMC Wagner actively uses American social networks such as Twitter and Facebook to recruit doctors, drone operators and even psychologists to participate in the fighting in Ukraine.

Politico writes about it.

Job advertisements for PMC Wagner, whose mercenaries operate in different countries, have received more than 120 thousand views over the past 10 months

on two social platforms.

These messages are published in multiple languages, including French, Vietnamese and Spanish, and contain contact numbers, Telegram accounts, and offer a salary of approximately 2,800 euros per month, as well as various benefits, including paid holidays and

medical care.

The head of Logically, Kyle Walter, noted that some of these posts are real propaganda films, combined with contact phone numbers.



He also expressed concern that the spread of such messages on the Internet is associated with the growing threat posed by Wagner PMCs in the world.



Meta, which owns Facebook, said it recognizes the danger and that Wagner PMCs cannot be present on their platforms.. They also claim to remove relevant content if they notice it. In response to a request for comment, Twitter automatically used the "poop" emoji.