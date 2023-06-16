45 bags of human remains found in Mexican ravine

18:15 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Mexican prosecutors report the discovery of 45 bags of human remains in the Mirador del Bosque ravine in the state of Jalisco.



Initially, the search was conducted to locate the seven missing call center employees.



Experts are currently working to establish the death toll, cause of death and identification of the discovered remains..



The operation continues until the complete removal of all bags.



It has not yet been established whether the remains belong to the found employees of the call center, so the search continues.