20:27 27 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Tests of the Russian underwater miracle drone "Poseidon", capable of carrying a nuclear charge, failed. The ships, which were supposed to test new weapons, returned to the port from the test site without even launching a drone. Putin announced the appearance of a “wonder weapon” almost five years ago. "Poseidon" allegedly can move at a speed of 200 knots "to an intercontinental range." And the infamous propagandist Soloviev generally promised to “sink” Great Britain with one shot from the Poseidon.

But just like the "Sarmat" and "Armata" and other nonsense from the field of "no analogues", the Russian nuclear drone is nothing more than a scary bedtime story for those zombified by propaganda. This is just a prototype, the dreams of the crazy old men of the Kremlin, invented to frighten manual propagandists with them.