20:04 02 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Now in the regions of Russia there are not enough about 25 thousand doctors and about 50 thousand nurses. In educational organizations subordinate to the Ministry of Health, about 41,000 students undergo residency. That is, both how doctors will be and how nursing staff. But interns without proper practice are not doctors. How many Russians will die, having received poor-quality medical care, will probably remain a mystery, since the propagandists will still tell that their doctors are “the best”. In addition, the question arises - how long will the newly-minted half-doctors - half-horse-dressers stay to work at the allocated places? At the front, orderlies are still needed, and the border of the Russian Federation is not yet closed.

Drug shortage - doctors shortage - coffin shortage. The leadership of Russia is making every effort to destroy its own people. Then the Kremlin will release a training manual that it is the West's fault.