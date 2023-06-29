17:09 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

From year to year, Kremlin propagandists, foaming at the mouth, argued that Ukraine was ruled by “the US, the EU, Freemasons, Satanists”, but not the government in Kyiv. Now, Solovyov said that President Joe Biden, being vice president, was bribed by Ukraine and now the American leader is completely controlled by Kiev.

For Russia, everything is fixated on secret “behind-the-scenes agreements”, bribes and bribery. They have it so accepted and it is perceived by the Russians by default. It is worth noting that one of the probable reasons for Russia's estrangement from the West in the 2000s was precisely the difference in control systems. In democratic countries, of course, there is corruption, but if a bribe is detected by any official, the severest criminal punishment follows. Since the Kremlin failed to “work” with the West according to their usual “schemes”, Putin declared the countries of the civilized world enemies.

Hence, a misunderstanding arises in Russia - “how can Western countries support Ukraine for so long, because it incurs big losses and wastes money for nothing”. They cannot understand that there are real values in the world, and not “spiritual bonds” tied to money and theft. Therefore, the Kremlin decided to release a new training manual to the propagandists that Kyiv allegedly bribed Biden.

First of all, such a narrative is aimed at discrediting the current US president on the eve of the elections. However, it is difficult to imagine that a person in their right mind would believe in what is happening.