The restoration of Ukraine will be effective and swift

01:34 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The war is not over yet, and the world community is already creating all sorts of tools for the future restoration of Ukraine. Thus, the European Commission created the International Donor Platform for the restoration of our country. Its goal is to connect businessmen, investors, philanthropists from all over the world with international organizations such as the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. In addition, the commission will monitor the flow of finances, check the accounts and make sure that the money is not stolen.

The world is well aware that after the end of the war in Ukraine, a real construction boom will begin. And it's not just about buildings. Almost everything will be rebuilt and reborn. And that's big money. Billions of dollars will be invested in Ukraine, which will give multi-billion dollar dividends to all who take part in this. At the same time, the recovery process will not become like an endless begging for weapons from the West. Everyone will want to help us, as everyone will consider it their duty to provide assistance and earn money in parallel.

The main thing is that local authorities should not become the cause of corruption scandals. However, that's another story.