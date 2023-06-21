13:34 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Another statement of the bald dwarf, who has grown to the post of president of the Russian Federation, emphasizes cynicism and detachment from the real world: “The enemy is hitting residential areas. I can't understand at all. For what, what's the point. There is no military meaning."

Perhaps, for any Ukrainian who does not burden his mind with Russian propaganda, Putin's statement shocks and takes away the gift of speech. It makes no sense even to list how many times Russia hit residential buildings in Ukraine, which were not even close to military facilities. Does the crazy grandfather see the meaning in this? Or for the aggressor, how is it just the norm without five minutes of the sponsoring country of terrorism?

At the same time, Putin is becoming more and more like a populist.. Speaking about the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on residential areas, he does not give any specifics. Even the so-called “military correspondents” of the Russian Federation, commenting on the work of Ukrainian defenders, talk about the deteriorating work of Russian air defense, which cannot protect military facilities.

The strikes on “residential areas”, apparently, are nothing more than a drone attack on Moscow, and also, probably, the destruction of civilian infrastructure in the Belgorod and Kursk regions. And if in the territories bordering with Ukraine the aggressor used his own artillery, since he could not oppose anything else to the work of the RDK and the Freedom of Russia Legion, then targets in Moscow, such as Putin’s residence in Novo Ogorevo, can hardly be called “civilian infrastructure” .