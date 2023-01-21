Britain officially hands over tanks to Ukraine

15:07 21 January Kyiv, Ukraine

14 English tanks "Challenger 2" and 30 self-propelled howitzers "AS90", as well as ammunition for them, are being transferred by Great Britain to Ukraine. Thus, London will be the first to provide Kyiv with heavy tanks.

This should serve as an example for other Western partners, in particular for Germany, which should finally lift the ban on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. And although Berlin again postponed the delivery of its own armored vehicles until 2024, permission to supply German tanks to other EU countries will close the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by at least a third.

Great Britain without exaggeration has created a precedent, which will be followed by the delivery of a new range of military aid for our country.. 14 tanks will soon turn into dozens, if not hundreds, of Western-style heavy military equipment, which is superior in class to Russian-Soviet counterparts.