11:59 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

So far, Russia has not introduced an “air consumption schedule”, but only for now. Yes, breathing is unlikely to ever be banned, but other prohibitions are increasingly reminiscent of a world from an ideal dystopia.

On December 5, Putin signed a number of laws prohibiting:

- rallies in government buildings, universities, schools, hospitals, airports and ports, railway stations, near churches and life support facilities;

- promotion of non-traditional sexual relations and transgender transition;

- By Putin's decree, drugs in pharmacies will now be sold in individual dosages.

It is logical if the government is confident in its rightness, that the population supports everything that it does, then there is nothing to prohibit. After all, according to the same data from the Kremlin, “support for Putin and the war among Russians is above 70%,” or is it not?

Worst of all, the population of Russia obediently follows such instructions and is ready for new bans.. It is clear that everyone wants to live, and this is how many Russians dissatisfied with Putin's power justify their inaction, but is this really life? Any dissatisfaction with the actions of the Kremlin is almost treason. What can we say, even if the mothers of the mobilized, who ask to save their sons, to remove unprepared men from the front line, they want to recognize them as “foreign agents”. That is, "people who receive Western funding in order to harm the Russian statehood."

Well, if the Russians agree with everything, then they should start training not to express any emotions other than anger, because soon everything that George Orwell wrote about in his novel "1984" will take place in Russia.