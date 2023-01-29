19:25 28 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Volunteering in Ukraine can, perhaps, be recorded as a separate branch of the military. It has gained its strength since 2014, when Russia started the war in the Donbass and grew stronger, along with the Ukrainian defenders who fought in the east. Its nature is simple and clear - everyone wants to help protect their country as best they can.. Most consider it their duty to send part of their personal funds monthly to help the army, individual units, purchase the necessary equipment at the personal request of the soldiers, etc. All this is voluntary and from the heart.

At the same time, Russia, the largest country in the world, with colossal volumes of hydrocarbons and natural resources, after a year of war, “urges” the population to supply the army, unable to cope under the yoke of sanctions. In particular, the so-called Patriarch Kirill Gundyaev said that parishioners should give money, clothes to the church, and she, in turn, would send it all to the front.. In addition, the "clergyman" urged the Russians "if possible, go to the front and help the soldiers on the spot." In addition to the fact that the representative of the Russian church calls on people to go to kill and help others kill, those financial donations that people take to the church are unlikely to go to the front in full, if they end up there at all.