16:36 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian FSB is now feared exclusively by Russians. They are scared to death that they might come after them and put them behind bars, torture them or force them to go to war. Indeed, the Russian special service is able to find and get any Russian on its territory, wherever he is, at any time of the day or night.. At the same time, when it comes to fighting a real enemy, who is not inferior, and, as practice shows, even superior in strength to the FSB, then the special services can only shrug their shoulders.

Of course, preventing real sabotage, whether it be undermining, setting fire to a strategic enterprise, destroying a railway track, liquidating collaborators, etc., is not the same thing as searching for the IP address of a student who “liked” a post of some Navalny.

It is obvious that the special services of the Russian Federation have succeeded, however, like the rest of the security forces, and indeed all civil servants, in stealing the state budget, racketeering or even racketeering. Paradoxical as it may seem, it was Putin who made the special services “impotent”, requiring them to search for internal enemies in the face of oppositionists, protesters, independent journalists and nothing more. Now, in Russia there is simply no force that would effectively resist real saboteurs and partisans. In order to somehow justify themselves for the “bread” that the FSB officers eat, they, in turn, periodically shoot videos with the detention of the “Benderites”, who, during a search, find a swastika and Yarosh’s business cards.

Well, such a situation in the Russian Federation only plays into the hands of those who work on the territory of the aggressor and are ready to overthrow Putin and his entire regime, and this cannot but rejoice.