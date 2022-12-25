22:57 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Oryol deputy Viktor Makarov proposed at a session of the Legislative Assembly during the discussion of a draft law on empowering local governments with the authority to deal with stray animals, to train stray dogs to undermine tanks. In the process of discussing the issue of animal shelters, a deputy from the Communist Party suggested sending stray dogs to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. Oddly enough, the rest of the deputies did not support Makarov's idea.

In fairness, it is worth noting that the proposal of the communist deputy, obviously, is based on PR and attempts to show their odiousness to the Kremlin, since now it has become a general trend - whoever offers the most crazy ideas gets closer to Putin, and therefore closer to the budget feeder. After all, if the rest of the deputies supported Makarov's crazy idea, a certain budget would have to be allocated for this matter, which, as always, would end up in the pockets of officials.

But the fact that such ideas even come to the mind of the terrorists also testifies to the lack of manpower of the occupiers. After all, it was in the Kremlin that the idea of “biological laboratories in Ukraine” was invented and dispersed, which means that the use of animals for military purposes may well turn out to be a working tool for the Russians. Therefore, one should not be surprised if propagandists raise a new wave of accusations against Kyiv, about “explosions of dogs at Russian bases that escaped from US biological laboratories in Ukraine.”