20:37 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Putin is afraid. Attacks on peaceful cities of Ukraine cannot go unanswered. Earlier, drones flew to strategic airfields in Engels and Ryazan. And these cities are further from the front line than the capital of the Russian Federation.

The S-400 complexes were placed on Experimental fields, the Timiryazev Agricultural Academy, between the Sokolniki and Losiny Ostrov parks. The authors who sent photos of air defense systems note that the S-400s are located close to residential buildings. In addition, information appeared that military equipment was noticed on the Rublevo-Uspenskoye highway, as well as in Koptev.

It is possible that Putin is preparing for something more ambitious, because Ukraine, despite the terror of the aggressor, does not strike at the enemy’s civilian infrastructure. In addition, over the past 10 months of the war, evidence has repeatedly appeared, as in Russia, in different cities, they checked and prepared bomb shelters and basements.

At the same time, propagandists do not keep silent about the need to strike at Western countries. Perhaps this is exactly what Putin is preparing for, because missiles are not launched from the Moscow region across Ukraine and, accordingly, it makes no sense for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to destroy any infrastructure in this area. Time will show.