16:18 25 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Energy ministers of the EU countries on Monday, December 19, agreed to introduce a ceiling on gas prices. The restrictions will take effect from February 15 if the cost of gas at TTF (the largest virtual trading point in the Netherlands) exceeds 180 euros per MWh for three days. Earlier, the European Commission had already discussed the possible introduction of a ceiling on gas prices, but then it was about 275 euros per megawatt-hour. In Russia, they said that such a step would be regarded as an "encroachment on the market process" and are already preparing "retaliatory measures."

What can I say - "Vova Putin outplayed everyone again." In addition to the introduction of a cap on gas prices, an embargo on Russian oil products will come into effect from February. What kind of economic stability in Russia will the propagandists talk about after that remains a mystery, because, in fact, for the aggressor this will become a real “nuclear strike” on the state budget. Yes, and the “retaliatory measures” that were threatened in the Russian Federation seem more like the babble of an offended child, because the share of Russian hydrocarbons in the EU market has decreased to a few percent and continues to fall.