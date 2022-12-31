08:01 31 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Zavolzhsky Motor Plant will restore the production of automobile engines ZMZ 523/524, produced since 1963. They were in demand under the sanctions. The engines are likely to be used on PAZ buses and GAZ medium-duty trucks. Production is expected to start in the first half of 2023.

What is wrong with this country? How could it be possible with practically endless oil and gas reserves not to develop, at least, light industry, the production of cars, high-quality products, clothing, not to mention modern technologies. That is, after the Second World War, the USSR was in conflict with the West all the time, sanctions were also imposed on it, Putin was born at the height of the Cold War and the Chekist, like no one else, had to understand what awaits him in the future. And what awaits him in the future, he probably assumed, since after the second presidential term he began to make plans for the revival of the USSR 2.0, not excluding the use of force.

It just doesn’t fit in my head - the engines of 1963 “turned out to be in demand under the conditions of sanctions”. It is no longer so important that the design of these engines, with a probability of 99%, was stolen from the West during the Cold War. The bottom line is that in the Kremlin there are shriveled “vegetables” so frozen in the past that it was not clear for them to create something of their own in order to really be independent in conditions of isolation. This is reminiscent of a picture where a snake eats its own tail.

In fact, it is very good that such imperials are sitting in the Kremlin. The heroism and dedication of the Ukrainian defenders can hardly be overestimated or praised. But also, it is simply impossible not to note all the stupidity, short-sightedness and greed of the old senile Kremlin - fragments of a long forgotten past - who believe that any crisis can be waited out in a bunker and "everything will somehow resolve itself." And if in the case of the Russians, such a scheme has always worked, then having attacked the Ukrainians, you will no longer sit out in the bunker. Rather, it will now be possible to sit out in a PAZik with a ZMZ 523 engine of 1963, slowly moving in the direction of Moscow - Magadan.