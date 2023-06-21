22:09 13 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In Russia, they are literally creating a new generation, absolutely loyal to the current government. While Putin is in the Kremlin, they believe and obey him. When someone else comes, they will obey another, provided that the aggressive policy continues. Much worse is that children from an early age are laid propaganda nonsense, which is deposited in them at a subconscious level, and already at a conscious age, their understanding is almost impossible to change.

Now, perhaps, even the Kremlin majority understands that Putin cannot win the war he started. It's a matter of time before all his power collapses. It cannot be ruled out that a liberal government will come after him.. It's just not clear what to do with a whole generation, or even more than one, grown on propaganda. After all, these are people who will experience the same revanchism that their parents are experiencing now. Sooner or later, part of this generation will gain power in Russia and will certainly find support for the policy of revanchism among people like them.. Therefore, it is still not clear what to do with the Russians as such, because it is one thing to destroy the main parasite that poisons the minds of people with the “Russian world” and quite another to remove the poison from already poisoned minds.