19:37 27 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States is considering adding Russia to the list of state sponsors of terrorism, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said. This was in response to a question by Republican Lindsey Graham during a congressional debate whether the United States would list Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, as that would be a warning to China.

Indeed, not only the recognition of the Putin regime as terrorist, but also the inclusion of Russia in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism would be a significant, far-reaching event that would predetermine further relations with the aggressor. Putin could finally be on a par with his allies-colleagues: Diaz-Kanal from Cuba, Raisi from Iran, Chen Un from the DPRK and Assad from Syria.

Of course, these countries cooperate with other states, but not with the world's leading countries, unions, associations. Sanctions have been imposed on everyone, and any mention of one or another Western and even southern politician next to these states is considered a lifelong stigma, after which a further career is doomed to failure.

It also implies a very likely break in diplomatic relations with the US, further isolating Russia. Wherever you look - some pluses. If earlier the West feared that Putin, after the rupture of diplomatic relations, would begin to proliferation of nuclear weapons, escalation in Ukraine, in other hot spots, would begin to cooperate closely with the above leaders of terrorist states, now it has long become clear that he is already doing all this. In particular, investigative journalists, as well as the IAEA monitoring group, found that the Kremlin is cooperating with Iran in its nuclear program.

As long as the Putin regime operates in Russia, the whole country remains toxic and poses a threat to the whole world. Therefore, the complete isolation of this formation would help to avoid many negative consequences.