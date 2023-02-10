Modern fighters for Ukraine

01:44 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The invaluable assistance of the West, rendered to our country, will remain in the memory of Ukrainians for a long time. Nevertheless, the partners' statements about the transfer of new weapons nomenclatures are somewhat similar to the statements of the Kremlin's talking heads, only with the opposite vector. At the beginning, NATO countries are “categorically” against the supply of one or another type of military equipment. Then "do not exclude". After “considering” and, finally, transmitting. And everything would be fine, only during this time people are dying, and not only at the front, but also in the rear.

From the very beginning of the full-scale invasion, Kyiv asked to close the sky over Ukraine. Since the West refused, arguing that this would involve NATO in a direct military clash with Russia, our government began to demand fighter jets to close the sky on its own. Throughout 2022, Ukrainian pilots have proven that they can effectively shoot down enemy missiles flying into peaceful cities. This means that the use of aviation as additional air defense means is justified.. In addition, modern fighters from NATO countries, or even aircraft of the previous generation, are better than Russian counterparts.

Therefore, for Ukraine, the issue of obtaining aircraft from the West that can provide an advantage over the enemy in the air remains open. And now, some Western countries are already at the stage of “consideration” of the transfer of American F-16 fighters. However, President Joe Biden said that the United States would not transfer planes to Ukraine.

Before, Biden spoke in exactly the same way about HIMARS, Abrams, and howitzers.. How much time will pass before he changes his mind is difficult to predict. Nevertheless, “something tells” that Ukraine will still receive the F-16 and this will not be the only type of air combat unit transferred by the West to the general treasury of auxiliary tools for the victory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.