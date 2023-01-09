16:30 08 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Gundyaev issued a statement to cease fire during the service from 6 to 7 January. Say, this is a sacred holiday and people should be able to defend the service in churches. It would seem that the motive is understandable, and if no one knew who “Patriarch Kirill” really was, one could believe his words. At the same time, on Easter, "for some reason", Gundyaev rejected the proposal of the UN and the Pope to declare a truce so that people could hold a service.

Advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak responded to the call of the Moscow "church minister" with a corresponding post on Twitter - "The Russian Orthodox Church is not an authority for Orthodoxy and acts only as a propaganda organization for the war. The Russian Orthodox Church called for the genocide of Ukrainians, massacres and insists on even greater militarization of the Russian Federation. Therefore, the statement of the ROC about the “Christmas truce” is a cynical ploy and an element of propaganda.”

Knowing how the terrorist entity Russia operates, we can expect a new massive shelling of the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deeds with the aim of “discrediting” the occupiers, and a new attempt to persuade Orthodox Ukrainians like Lomachenko to the side of the Kremlin.

At the same time, such stuffing about a “ceasefire” by the enemy has a positive side. Previously, the Russian Federation has never offered a “temporary ceasefire”, even for the purposes of propaganda or provocation. Now, trying to present itself as a “victim”, to show that “the Kremlin wants to end the war”, propaganda is gradually beginning to test the soil, how the zombie population will react to such “goodwill gestures” in the future, realizing that sooner or later it will be necessary to beg Ukraine to stop, so as not to lose the Russian regions bordering our country.