17:58 18 December Kyiv, Ukraine

An announcement from the Nazi group "Rusich" appeared on the network, where the authors of the post ask all subscribers of the group to send them data about military facilities, checkpoints, military personnel and their relatives in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The goals pursued by the terrorists are not yet clear - be it sabotage, kidnappings for the purpose of threats, upcoming invasions - but they will clearly threaten the national security of the Baltic countries.

The recent situation with Dozhd in Latvia (the Russian opposition media was blocked in Latvia due to a call to send aid to the Russian army), the systematic infringement of Ukrainians abroad, pro-Russian rallies in other countries, and now also a call for espionage, show what danger they carry Russians in EU countries.

And even if a person was previously, so to speak, “out of politics” and “it didn’t concern him”, for money he can easily transfer the necessary information to a Russian terrorist organization. What can we say about those who continue to support Putin and the war, but left the country only because they were afraid of mobilization.