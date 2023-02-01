Russians will soon become millionaires

21:06 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Apparently, Putin surrounded himself not only with stupid military men, but also with financiers and economists. In order to "level" the budget deficit, which, according to the RF Ministry of Finance, amounted to more than $100 billion, the Kremlin decided to print 4 trillion rubles. In the same way, 800 billion rubles were printed in 2022 to pay off the debt to state corporations.

How stupid do you have to be to print money, and even in the conditions of being under sanctions, and even in such unplanned quantities. The ruble is simply devalued by the Kremlin itself. It is obvious that in 2023 the same plan of “solving problems” with the economy will continue, but on a large scale. It is unlikely that this will lead to hyperinflation in a year, as, for example, in Venezuela. However, if Putin remains in power for one more term, it is possible that by 2030 Russians will become ruble millionaires, but with the same level of salaries as now.