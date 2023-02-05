10:39 05 February Kyiv, Ukraine

For a long time, the infamous Hydra organization existed in the vastness of the aggressor country. In the first half of 2022, Germany arrested the accounts of the marketplace and it allegedly closed.

"Hydra" was a monopolist in the Russian market and protected by the security forces. At the same time, the organization was a platform where specific stores and individual sellers sold their goods.. After the collapse, all these stores became decentralized and began to advertise services directly on the streets of Russian cities.

“Surprisingly”, drug advertising performances go unpunished. That is, a person who calls war - war can be found wherever he is, but a whole store selling substances that kill thousands of people a year, whose members place banners with advertisements in the city center - no?

What can I say - drugs are money, and where there is money, there are representatives of the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation. And given that drug trafficking from Asia to Europe passed through Moscow, St. Petersburg and was handled by a separate department of the FSB, it will hardly surprise anyone if it turns out that some of the online drug stores were organized directly by the security forces.