10:09 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia has long lacked the weapons it has in its reserves. Therefore, from all places where, one way or another, the aggressor's troops were present, weapons are being transferred to Ukraine. Including from Syria, where the occupiers can now keep neither equipment, nor soldiers, and even the weapons that the Russian Federation previously transferred to Assad’s use, Putin asks to return. Also, on the territory of Syria there are factories for the production of Iranian Shahed drones, with which the aggressor destroyed the Ukrainian infrastructure and which Israel intends to destroy.

Russia has asked Israel not to interfere or obstruct its efforts to transfer military equipment from Syria to Ukraine. She didn’t order, didn’t demand, but “made a request” and such a wording shows how much the Kremlin’s authority on the world stage has fallen.

If before the leaders of the countries were afraid to associate with Putin and the Russian army, now no one cares about him. If Israel stops, as they put it in the Russian Federation, “interfering with the transfer of weapons,” then it will put this issue on a political footing, demanding something in return, and not because it fears Putin’s response.

Russia is a rogue country, a terrorist country, but they don’t negotiate with such negotiations and certainly don’t listen to them. All the “power” of Russia will decompose for a long time in the Ukrainian fields. And if so, then what is the point of being afraid of the myth of the "second army of the world" and fulfilling Putin's ultimatums.