Russia will continue to launch missile strikes on Ukraine

18:46 04 December Kyiv, Ukraine

“Russia has a resource for 3-4 massive attacks, equivalent to the one that took place on November 15,” - NSDC Secretary Alexei Danilov. “We have information about the presence on the territory of the Russian Federation of certain types of weapons. We have an understanding of how many are left - less than 10% of certain missiles remain, there are missiles of which 18% remain, there are missiles, which, unfortunately, are very numerous on the territory of the Russian Federation - these are S-300 missiles. Too many of them. They are now being thrown into Zaporozhye, Kherson, Kharkiv region,” Danilov emphasized.

Terrorists will remain terrorists forever. Ukrainians should be as vigilant as possible during air raids. Unfortunately, many still neglect the two-wall rule. Terrorists deliberately hit residential buildings. This is their tactic, that's why they are terrorists. Therefore, there is nothing left but to hide during air raids and hope for the air defense to work.