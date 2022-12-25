17:06 17 December Kyiv, Ukraine

It should be noted right away that after Putin's words about the “completion of mobilization”, no corresponding decree was issued. That is, these are just words that are necessary to inspire gullible Russians with a sense of imaginary security. Subpoenas continue to come, and the military registration and enlistment offices in the Russian Federation did not know the days better.

It is already being said that from January 2023, mobilization in Russia will resume with renewed vigor. If the aggressor's army over the past few months has experienced serious problems with ammunition, then what will happen next is not difficult to guess. Probably - bayonet attacks, like “grandfathers fought” and orders like “if you want to shoot from a machine gun, take it from a fallen comrade”.

Subpoenas, subpoenas and more subpoenas will become the main “gift” of the state for Russians next year, and undertakers and black plastic bag makers will be able to enter “Putin’s inner circle”, because their fortunes will soar to the level of Gazprom.