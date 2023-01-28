11:17 28 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Harvard Institute professor Kenneth Rogoff, Czech European Affairs Minister Mikulas Beck and First Deputy Head of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis support the idea that sanctions against Russia should not be lifted even after the end of the war. They believe that "poverty in Russia must reach appalling proportions." In addition to the above, there is a separate camp in the West that shares their position. With such methods, the experts want to achieve one single goal - to change the power in the Kremlin.

Changes in Russia related to the sanctions imposed on it are already noticeable. The average inflation for the year has reached almost 12%, and some goods have risen in price by 2-3 times. At the same time, the actual price of the ruble fell, and salaries remained almost at the same levels.. In addition, there is a shortage of quality Western goods and their replacement with cheaper Chinese ones.

Nevertheless, as time has shown, the sanctions should provoke the removal of Putin not ordinary Russians, but rather his close associates and big business owners. According to international publishers, Russian oligarchs have lost billions over the past year. But the worst thing for them is that they will not be able to restore their fortune while the war continues and economic restrictions are in place.. Moreover, the war requires more and more money investments, and soon the Kremlin will probably begin to take the lion's share of the profits from large and medium-sized businesses.

And if ordinary Russians can be explained on TV that “Bandera and Satanists, goyda are to blame for everything,” then the oligarchs are well aware that Putin is the only root of their impoverishment, and as soon as he “ends”, it will be possible to look for ways of redemption. From this point of view, the tactics of Rogoff and other representatives of the West, who support the support of sanctions up to the “total impoverishment of the Russians,” seem more than logical.