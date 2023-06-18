17:03 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Almost all Russian military propaganda is based on the "Great Patriotic War". Russian propagandists constantly mix the narrative of that war with today's war in an attempt to mobilize their own population, whitewash Russia's actions and influence public opinion in other countries.

At the same time, even the most notorious outcasts from the aggressor’s zombie population, for the most part, “fight” on sofas with a TV and in comments on social networks, but do not go to the front. Moreover, the situation has not changed even after reports of regular raids by the RDK and the Svoboda Russia legion on the recognized territory of the Russian Federation.

The endless attempts to convince the Russians that Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine because of “threats to the security of Russia” are repeated, apparently, personally for the dictator and his entourage, since even they do not believe what they say.