21:37 04 June Kyiv, Ukraine

At the freak show, where the leading role was given to the talking head Solovyov, one of the regulars, State Duma deputy Gurulev, part-time lieutenant general of the reserve and just a fighter with an empty glass, announced the need to hit Shebekino: “Today we need to pinpoint the enemy to strangle and hammer. In the vicinity of Shebekino, I think that aviation will sort it out there, including planning bombs.” By the way, as soon as this settlement began to emerge more and more often in the information space, the guests on the transfer of nightingale droppings could not even pronounce it correctly. That is, they generally do not care what is at stake, as long as they blame Ukraine, NATO for everything and “strike with nuclear weapons”, preferably more powerfully.

And one would think that these are the next crazy ravings on the state channel, which even the z-public treats as nothing more than clowns. At the same time, the agenda on the programs of Solovyov's talking head reflects the preparation of Russians for a new reality. That is, before Putin announced mobilization, propagandists spent several months pretty much procrastinating on this topic, preparing the population for a possible scenario. Before fleeing from Kherson, the nightingale droppings with their guests began to say a few weeks in advance that, they say, “we don’t need the Crimea to win”, “if we leave Kherson, then this will not affect the course of the NMD,” etc. d. Even after the drone strikes on Moscow, Rospropaganda did not start shouting about “revenge of the Poseidons, which will sink Great Britain and the Sarmatians, which will leave radioactive ashes from Ukraine.” Instead, they hurriedly began to explain to the Russians that this was now their new reality, since no one in the Russian Federation was ready for such a turn of events.

Apparently, Gurulev announced a variant of events that is now being considered in the aggressor's Ministry of Defense - to start bombing their own cities in order to eliminate enemy DRGs. By the way, this confirms the fact that the shelling of their own positions is a favorite tactic of the Kremlin, in order to later blame the enemy for this. So it was with the explosions of houses in Volgodonsk and the Moscow region in 1999, to justify the invasion of Chechnya, so it was in the Donbass, so it happens periodically now. In particular, this is why the occupiers say that “Ukraine is bombing itself,” although it is wild for us to even hear this.. That is, having such tactics in service, after hitting civilian infrastructure, they begin to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of hitting residential buildings and the Russians believe in this, since this is the norm for Russia.

But now Gurulev is actually warning residents of the border regions of the Belgorod region that Russian aircraft may soon begin to hit their villages with air bombs. However, this is not news for the inhabitants of the Belgorod region, because during the sortie of the RDK, the aggressor simply decided to cover with artillery one of the villages in which the Russians from the liberation movement took refuge. With such initial data, it can be assumed that if several DRGs appear in Moscow, then “the snake will bite its own tail” and begin to use heavy weapons, thereby leveling the capital to the ground.