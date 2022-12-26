Russia is a terrorist country committing genocide

21:28 18 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The document, adopted by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemns Russia “for committing acts of genocide against the people of Ukraine” and calls on the US and allies to continue to support the government of Ukraine, and also invites President Joe Biden to impose sanctions under the “Magnitsky Act” against people involved in genocide. The Magnitsky Act is a law that prohibits entry into the United States and freezes assets in US banks for people who, according to US authorities, are involved in human rights violations.

This decision should have been made long ago. Throughout its existence, Muscovy has repeatedly tried to destroy the Ukrainians as a nation, since our people never wanted to bear the yoke of the imperials. Nothing has changed in modern Russia. Putin is already openly saying that his army strikes at civilians and considers this normal and correct.

Rashism - a mixture of Nazism and Russism - is a dangerous phenomenon for all mankind, since in Russia other nationalities are treated with disdain and elevate Russians above other peoples. That is, if, for example, Putin decided to attack the Baltic countries, then, just like now in Ukraine, the invaders would destroy Lithuanians, Latvians and Estonians as a nation. It is very important that the entire civilized world joins the decision of the Americans and begins collecting materials on the fact of the genocide committed by the aggressor against Ukrainians, so that in the future no other people on the planet Earth will face such a manifestation of aggression.