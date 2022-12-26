The Russian IT sector has become “independent”

21:48 04 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In any civilized country, the event that happened in Russia would be perceived as a collapse. Maksut Shadayev, head of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation, said that foreign IT companies left the Russian market. According to him, in this way the country received “digital independence”.

This state of affairs reflects the whole meaning of the word - "import substitution". It must be emphasized that absolutely all computer technology in the world runs on operating systems of the West. And if, for example, China, hypothetically, would find itself in a similar situation, then, probably, IT specialists could find a way out of the situation, since the Chinese have been working on creating their own analogue of the Internet for a long time. But, not the fact that they would have succeeded.

In the case of Russia, it cannot be called otherwise than a fiasco. So far, Western IT giants, directly or indirectly, employ almost all companies in Eastern Europe. Their departure from the Russian market will mean that local firms will either have to migrate to other countries in order to continue cooperation on the world market, or start from scratch to create the so-called "Runet". “From scratch” means starting to build almost all operating systems on which applications, work programs, antiviruses, government sites and everything else will function.. This path in the West began, literally, after the creation of the first computer.

Meanwhile, one half of IT specialists from the Russian Federation has been mobilized, the other half left the country long ago. Those who still remain in Russia are not qualified enough to develop and maintain “sovereignty”, because an IT specialist who remains in the Russian Federation is a fool.