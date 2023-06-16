19:35 03 June Kyiv, Ukraine

State Duma Deputy Alexei Didenko called for the destruction of Ukrainian identity. Moreover, he himself was born in Ukraine: “There should be neither this state, nor this language. There shouldn’t be any Ukrainian language, it’s the language of the enemy, you can’t study it, it shouldn’t exist in principle.”

After these words, no one fined Didenko, no one put him in jail, although this is a clear incitement of ethnic hatred and is prosecuted by law in the Russian Federation. Just like, unfortunately, the well-known creature of Krasovsky was never punished for calling for the cruel extermination of Ukrainian children. That is, in Russia this is the official dogma of the Kremlin. And it's not only in Ukraine. Considering that the under-fuhrer Putin started a war against Ukraine and is now waiting for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to start taking Russian territories “from day to day”, such as the Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk regions, it is clear that the main focus is on us. But Russians have the same attitude towards the peoples of Europe. They just can't say it publicly.

Nazism in Russia is not just there. Now an extreme form of nationalism in this state has penetrated to the highest level and is quietly spreading among the population, gradually making it the norm.