14:19 27 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Two large Czech banks - Creditas and UniCreditBank - have confirmed that they are closing accounts for Russians and Belarusians. And although they did not name the reasons, it is obvious that the issue concerns the use of banks to circumvent sanctions.

After the accounts of Putin's oligarchs were frozen in the West, the dictator lost access to his money. In addition, the problem was the withdrawal of stolen money in Russia. That is, the action is not aimed at ordinary Russians, as the Kremlin propaganda could present such news. This is done so that the Putin regime does not use the unsanctioned name of a Russian to deposit or withdraw money from Western banks.

In addition, Russia still finds those who want to earn "blood money" in Europe. Buying the loyalty of politicians, civil servants, recruiting spies, etc., the aggressor needs to transfer non-cash money to the EU countries. However, the blocking of Cypriot banks located in the offshore zone, and now the repetition of Czech colleagues, further complicates the destructive work of the aggressor abroad. If you kill people on a national basis, be prepared to become a global outcast and pay for the rest of your life.