21:31 03 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Komi Republic, Volodymyr Uyba, said that he dodged HIMARS six times in Donbas during his stay in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Either Uyba really does not know what HIMARS is, or, as is customary in Russia, the politician decided to deceive everyone and present himself as a “front line hero”.

“Surprisingly”, however, the Russian army is not so lucky during the “meeting” with HIMARS. Few people manage to remain, at least unharmed, after the American MLRS took aim at an object. From the Kremlin’s point of view, it was precisely such “lucky and heroes” like Uyba that needed to be sent to the front if they really wanted to “capture Kyiv in 3 days.”