How else to force them to kill their own kind?

It is necessary to come up with an image that will have a human likeness; the epithets for him will be the most terrible.

And now, with the help of the Russian army, this must be stopped, because the satanists are advancing.

Russian propaganda continues to invent various horrors about Ukraine for its audience, including in the sphere of religion. Another pearl of refined nonsense was published in Komsomolskaya Pravda.

The title of this opus, for an ordinary Orthodox Russian, should already evoke horror: “Ukraine is creating a new religion – Bandera paganism.”

Professor of the Moscow State Linguistic University Roman Silantiev and head of the human rights center of the World Russian People's Council acted as an expert on the religious issue in Ukraine.

He declared:

“There is neo-paganism at the core. And it's quite satanic.. So if, God forbid, they succeed and they last another 10-20 years there, then they will have esoteric Nazism. Christianity is being squeezed out of the elites.”

This "expert" reacted to the OCU in this way, called this church "schismatics", "sect".

He spoke about the alleged persecution in Ukraine of the UOC-MP. Silantyev said that Russia must stop this quickly. And propagandists added that with the help of the Russian army.

It is significant enough that Russian-Orthodox experts do not see how shamanic rituals are broadcast on the central channels of the Russian Federation in prime time. Shamans are pagans and these pagans make predictions for the Russian elites, officials and broadcast their nonsense to the entire Russian cotton wool.

In general, in the Russian Federation, Roman Silantyev is considered an Islamophobe. In 2005, the Council of Muftis of Russia formally accused Silantiev of distorting facts in his books about Islam.

In addition, Silantiev has already stated that Russia is at war with Satanists in Ukraine.

All this is aimed at justifying a new mobilization wave to the Russians.. This is how the Moscow tsars fool their people and zombify the new "meat" for the war.