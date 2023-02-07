11:18 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

In 2018, Putin raised the retirement age. As it usually happens, the owner of the Kremlin first promised that no one would raise the retirement age, and then he personally signed the decree. Be that as it may, 2023 will be the first year in Russian history when none of the Russians will retire. Also, they will not go on vacation in 2025 and 2027.

It's amazing how the Kremlin didn't even pass the law of life-long use of the labor of "serfs" for food. Probably the only reason for this is the elections. After all, it is among boarders that the highest level of support for Putin and his United Russia party is noted.

Otherwise, they try to get rid of disabled people as soon as possible.. For them and state hospitals of "increased comfort", containers with expired food near stores and pensions below $100 a month are also provided for this. And anyway, television propaganda does everything to make pensioners convinced - "Russia is the best country in the world, and Putin is the best president in the world."