19:43 22 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Rejection of Russian hydrocarbons, ban on trade with Russian companies, disconnection of banks from SWIFT, mass migration. All this led to record inflation. The price of food, household appliances, cars, housing and communal services increased, while salaries remained at the same level.

Even greater instability in the Russian economy is brought about by the war waged by Putin according to one scenario that he understands.. Enormous resources are spent every day for the senseless killing of people. A large-scale missile launch on Ukraine's energy infrastructure costs an average of $100 million. At the same time, outside the Moscow region and other major cities, the houses of Russians are being destroyed without any bombing, since the Kremlin has never been worried about the fate of ordinary people.

In 2023, this trend promises to continue and Russia will face even higher inflation.. The only culprit in the global crisis is Putin and his sick imagination.