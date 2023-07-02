16:32 02 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia's propaganda machine never ceases to amaze. Obviously, it works for one person and that person is Putin. No one else can believe in the rating that the Institute of Political Studies of the Russian Federation “drawn”, except for the owner of the Kremlin. According to the authorities, Putin's popular support amounted to as much as 90%. And such results were presented less than a week after the end of Prigozhin's failed uprising.

One gets the feeling that they decided to console the bunker grandfather - “father tsar, don’t be upset, well, this Prigozhin, but look how the people love and support you - 90% of the population is for you.” This data literally causes hysterical laughter. Especially if we recall the footage from Rostov, when the Wagner PMCs captured the city without a fight, and the local population came up and greeted the “liberators”. No one organized rallies, did not go “breast to the embrasure” with the slogans “For the Motherland, for Putin”, as happened in Luzhniki and on Red Square in 2022, during the speeches of the dictator. By the way, this behavior of the Russians once again demonstrates that all these pro-government events are pure fiction and people come to them solely for money.

Except for Putin, propagandists create the illusion of high support for Russians so that they think that everyone around supports grandfather, which means that one should not stand out from the crowd. Interestingly, when there is even less time left before the elections, will Russian “researchers” dare to make Putin's rating 100% or more?